Reply Named a Visionary in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems for the Second Consecutive Year

(Di martedì 20 luglio 2021) TURIN, Italy-(BUSINESS WIRE)-announced today that for thein a row it has been recognised byas ain thefordefines asystem (WMS) as '...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Reply Named

... Senior Partner at. Gartner 'Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems,' Dwight Klappich, Simon Tunstall, [30 June 2021] Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted ...Continua a leggerea Visionary in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems for the Second Consecutive Year Business Wire Business Wire - 20 Luglio 2021 TURIN, ...