PH telcos conduct successful technical interoperability tests of MNP (Di venerdì 16 luglio 2021) MANILA, Philippines, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/
The Philippines' major Mobile Network Operators (MNO) namely DITO, Globe Telecom and Smart Communications are one with the government in the implementation of the Mobile Number Portability (MNP) Act and through their joint venture company, Telecommunications Connectivity Inc. (TCI) has successfully concluded the initial tests of their technical capabilities and interoperability last July 14, 2021. The joint effort will soon allow customers the option to keep their mobile numbers permanently, even when they change network providers or switch subscriptions. Against the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
