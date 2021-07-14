Belén Rodríguez di nuovo mamma ... addio a Tu si que vales?A Cuba un morto durante manifestazioniCocaina lanciata dall' aereo : Un arresto a OristanoCovid-19 : Bisogna fare subito come la FranciaRed Dead Online: Blood Money disponibile ora!Era in scooter con il nipotino : Matteo Anastasio ucciso durante i ...Euro2020 Italia Inghilterra : Gli sportivi calciatori inglesi si ...Posso risparmiare sull’assicurazione auto?SCALA L'APICE DEL MOTORSPORT IN F1 2021: TRAILER DI LANCIOPass esplosivi di Red Dead Online pensati per i banditiUltime Blog

To improve the chances of identifying if colorectal lesions are possibly neoplastic, and so to help endoscopists in their decision process, NEC developed a new technology where the learning power of ...

NEC’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Supports Doctors to Determine If Colorectal Lesions Are Potentially Neoplastic

NEC Corporation (NEC; TOKYO: 6701) announced today the development of an AI technology for supporting doctors in determining if colorectal lesions are neoplastic or non-neoplastic. NEC developed a new ...
