NEC’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Supports Doctors to Determine If Colorectal Lesions Are Potentially Neoplastic

NEC’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Supports Doctors to Determine If Colorectal Lesions Are Potentially NeoplasticNEC Corporation (NEC; TOKYO: 6701) announced today the development of an AI technology for supporting doctors in determining if colorectal lesions are neoplastic or non-neoplastic. NEC developed a new ...
