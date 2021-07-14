Despite Regional Challenges, Global Consumer Confidence Again Hits Record High (Di mercoledì 14 luglio 2021) - The Conference Board® Global Consumer Confidence Survey Finds Elevated Global Optimism but Mixed Prospects as Progress on Vaccinations and Reopenings Diverge Worldwide NEW YORK, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Global Consumer Confidence ticked up to another Record High in the second quarter of 2021, according to The Conference Board® Global Consumer Confidence Survey, as economic activity improved, mobility restrictions were loosened, vaccines were distributed, and COVID-19 cases declined ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
