The Untold Story Releases a Documentary on Prof. Ye Jiaying and Her Life of Poetry (Di martedì 13 luglio 2021) BEIJING, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Ye Jiaying, famous Professor of Chinese literature, has concentrated on studies about Chinese ancient Poetry for several ten years. She tried to gain the strong points from the Chinese and foreign literary theories, surpassed the older generation and opened a new route. This short Documentary was produced by The Untold Story, which revealed Ms. Ye's Poetry Life and her pursuit of carrying on the Chinese classical Poetry. Ye Jiaying was born in 1924, and her youngster
The Untold Story Releases a Documentary on Prof. Ye Jiaying and Her Life of PoetryThis short documentary was produced by The Untold Story, which revealed Ms. Ye's poetry life and her pursuit of carrying on the Chinese classical poetry. Ye Jiaying was born in 1924, and her ...
BEIJING, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ye Jiaying, famous professor of Chinese literature, has concentrated on studies about Chinese ancient poetry for
