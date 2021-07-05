Six Reasons Why ‘Zola,’ a Virtuoso Walk on the Wild Side, Is the Must-See Movie of the Summer (Column) (Di lunedì 5 luglio 2021) There are a lot ways to describe “Zola,” the scandalously intoxicating mad-dog erotic-underworld drama with a title that doesn’t tell you much about it. It’s a true story so extravagant it feels like it Must have been made up. It’s a mini volcano of sex and violence and danger and deception. It’s a close-to-the-bone portrait of women who work in the sex industry. It’s a youthquake as real as “American Honey.” It’s a piece of pure filmmaking bravura. The Movie first played at Sundance in 2020 (that’s right, a year-and-a-half ago), and the reason it’s just coming out now is that it’s one of the rare independent films that was treated by its distributor — ...Leggi su cityroma
ghibbli : Perchè usare #R in #BusinessIntelligence Articolo opinabile e datato ma comunque interessante #PowerBI #Excel… -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Six Reasons
Six Reasons Why 'Zola,' a Virtuoso Walk on the Wild Side, Is the Must - See Movie of the Summer (Column)Spread the love There are a lot ways to describe "Zola," the scandalously intoxicating mad - dog erotic - underworld drama with a title that doesn't tell you much about it. It's a true story so ...
Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Novel Is a Cineaste - Baiting Blast, With Big Departures From the Movie: Book Review... it does answer that; more on this later) ? start here: It has no fewer than six pages (count 'em!) ... if you try to wrap your head around Tarantino's possible reasons for veering that far off course ...
Six ReasonsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Six Reasons