Dee Rees on Becoming the First Black American Woman Featured in the Criterion Collection With ‘Pariah’ (Di sabato 3 luglio 2021) Filmmaker Dee Rees made history on June 29 when her debut feature “Pariah” joined the Criterion Collection, making the Oscar and Emmy nominee the First Black American Woman to have her work included. Before Rees, Euzhan Palcy, who is from Martinique, was the lone Black Woman to have a film (1989’s “A Dry White Season”) selected. “It feels like a formal acknowledgment of the film’s impact to the canon and being a part of the culture,” Rees tells Variety of having her movie chosen. “Even though artists ...Leggi su cityroma
Dee Rees on Becoming the First Black American Woman Featured in the Criterion Collection with 'Pariah'Spread the love Filmmaker Dee Rees made history on June 29 when her debut feature "Pariah" joined the Criterion Collection, making the Oscar and Emmy nominee the first Black American woman to have her work included. Before ...
