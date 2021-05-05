The Last of Us Remake per PS5 potrebbe essere molto più di un semplice upgrade di risoluzione e frame rate (Di mercoledì 5 maggio 2021) Il presunto Remake di The Last of Us non sarà un semplice upgrade di risoluzione e prestazioni, secondo un recente report. Game Reactor ha rivelato in un nuovo report che il Remake ancora da annunciare non sarà come il remaster per PlayStation 4. Il Remake per PlayStation 5 sfrutterà la potenza della console e le funzionalità viste nel motore di The Last of Us: Part II, migliorando non solo la grafica ma alcune altre cose non specificate. "Anche se sarebbe stato molto divertente vedere la reazione del mondo a una rivelazione di questo progetto, il report di Schreier su ciò che è accaduto ai PlayStation Studios di recente ha rovinato la sorpresa in una certa misura. Dico in una certa misura perché i fan sembrano pensare che questo sarà ... Leggi su eurogamer (Di mercoledì 5 maggio 2021) Il presuntodi Theof Us non sarà undie prestazioni, secondo un recente report. Game Reactor ha rivelato in un nuovo report che ilancora da annunciare non sarà come il remaster per PlayStation 4. Ilper PlayStation 5 sfrutterà la potenza della console e le funzionalità viste nel motore di Theof Us: Part II, migliorando non solo la grafica ma alcune altre cose non specificate. "Anche se sarebbe statodivertente vedere la reazione del mondo a una rivelazione di questo progetto, il report di Schreier su ciò che è accaduto ai PlayStation Studios di recente ha rovinato la sorpresa in una certa misura. Dico in una certa misura perché i fan sembrano pensare che questo sarà ...

