The Last of Us Remake per PS5 potrebbe essere molto più di un semplice upgrade di risoluzione e frame rate (Di mercoledì 5 maggio 2021) Il presunto Remake di The Last of Us non sarà un semplice upgrade di risoluzione e prestazioni, secondo un recente report. Game Reactor ha rivelato in un nuovo report che il Remake ancora da annunciare non sarà come il remaster per PlayStation 4. Il Remake per PlayStation 5 sfrutterà la potenza della console e le funzionalità viste nel motore di The Last of Us: Part II, migliorando non solo la grafica ma alcune altre cose non specificate. "Anche se sarebbe stato molto divertente vedere la reazione del mondo a una rivelazione di questo progetto, il report di Schreier su ciò che è accaduto ai PlayStation Studios di recente ha rovinato la sorpresa in una certa misura. Dico in una certa misura perché i fan sembrano pensare che questo sarà ...Leggi su eurogamer
Da Black Widow a Jungle Cruise, ecco il listino Disney per il 2021... Tony Leung Chiu - Wai, Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, Fala Chen The Eyes of Tammy Fay di Michael Showalter con Jessica Chastain, Vincent D'Onofrio, Andrew Garfield The Last Duel di Ridley Scott con Matt ...
MotoGP: Takaaki Nakagami, the underdog who is saving Honda... currently a distant relative of the rider we saw in the second half of last season. Now in his fourth season in the reigning class, perhaps it's time for Honda to focus on Taka in order to make the ...
Wreckfest su PS5 è in esclusiva per gli utenti PlayStation Plus, per un meseWreckfest: Drive Hard Die Last su PS5 è attualmente disponibile in esclusiva per gli utenti PlayStation Plus per un mese, con lancio a giugno per gli altri.. Wreckfest: Drive Hard Die Last su PS5 è ...
The Last of Us Remake, spuntano dettagli: “sfrutterà la potenza di PS5”La notizia che un The Last of Us Remake potrebbe essere in cantiere presso Naughty Dog ha destato parecchio stupore nelle scorse settimane.
