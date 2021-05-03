R-Type Final 2 RecensioneVincita record a Gratta e Vinci, 3 milioni di euro in 20 giorni : Non ...Covid-19, nel mondo oltre 150 mln i contagi : In Italia 500mila ...Apex Legends: Origini: mostrate le abilità di Valkyrie4 MAGGIO: STAR WARS DAYMetro Exodus: più velocità grazie al DLSS 2.0 di NVIDIAGTA Online: ricompense triple in Guerriglia motorizzata PANINI presenta Pokémon - Il Magazine UfficialeHearthstone introduce i Verrospino in Battaglia e i Mazzi PreforgiatiStati Uniti : Video shock su ispanico soffocato

CGTN | Amazing Roads | Get to know China' s most exceptional expressways

BEIJING, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In October 1988, the Shanghai-Jiading Expressway, the first in the ...

zazoom
Commenta
CGTN: Amazing Roads: Get to know China's most exceptional expressways (Di lunedì 3 maggio 2021) BEIJING, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/

In October 1988, the Shanghai-Jiading Expressway, the first in the Chinese mainland, officially opened to traffic. With this milestone, the development of China's highway network got on the fast track. Now, the total mileage of highways in China has reached over 160,000 kilometers, ranking first in the world.   Join CGTN on a road trip as we explore and get to know the most notable expressways in the country. The first in Chinese mainland – Shanghai-Jiading Expressway The high-speed section of the Shanghai-Jiading Expressway starts from the south of Shanghai's downtown area to Jiading District, with a total length of 15.9 km. The construction of this expressway accounts for 56 percent of the passenger and freight traffic on the Huyi Highway between ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : CGTN Amazing

CGTN: Amazing Roads: Get to know China’s most exceptional expressways

BEIJING, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In October 1988, the Shanghai-Jiading Expressway, the first in the Chinese mainland, officially opened to traffic.
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : CGTN Amazing
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : CGTN Amazing CGTN Amazing Roads know China