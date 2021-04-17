Legends of Tomorrow: Dominic Purcell annuncia il suo addio (Di sabato 17 aprile 2021) Dominic Purcell ha annunciato con un post su Instagram di aver detto addio alla serie Legends of Tomorrow in cui interpreta Heatwave. Legends of Tomorrow dovrà fare i conti con l'assenza di Dominic Purcell: l'interprete di Mick Rory/Heatwave ha annunciato l'addio allo show prodotto per The CW tratto dai fumetti della DC. L'attore ha annunciato la sua scelta con un post su Instagram in cui si spiega che l'accordo con i produttori non è stato stretto e non è disposto a tornare, a prescindere dall'offerta economica. Dominic Purcell ha spiegato che se ne sta andando da Legends of Tomorrow ricordando quanto ... Leggi su movieplayer (Di sabato 17 aprile 2021)hato con un post su Instagram di aver dettoalla serieofin cui interpreta Heatwave.ofdovrà fare i conti con l'assenza di: l'interprete di Mick Rory/Heatwave hato l'allo show prodotto per The CW tratto dai fumetti della DC. L'attore hato la sua scelta con un post su Instagram in cui si spiega che l'accordo con i produttori non è stato stretto e non è disposto a tornare, a prescindere dall'offerta economica.ha spiegato che se ne sta andando daofricordando quanto ...

Advertising

RedCapes_it : Legends of Tomorrow – Dominic Purcell abbandonerà lo show con la sesta stagione - ArrowverseITA : #legendsoftomorrow 6: Trailer, poster e prime immagini della nuova stagione... - acetabuIaria : PAZZESCHI avranno visto sicuramente legends of tomorrow - 3cinematographe : #LegendsofTomorrow - Stagione 6: ecco tutte le foto della Premiere - yourgirlnimri : dopo questo episodio, so per certo che vedrò anche Legends of Tomorrow perchè ceh, crush potentissima per Sara Lanc… -