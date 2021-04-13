Maiden & Spell è ora disponibile per Nintendo SwitchChiesta la massima pena per Igor il Russo : ha agito a sangue freddo!Commissario Figliuolo a De Luca : Vaccinazioni uniformi ovunqueCovid-19, 9.789 nuovi casi e 358 vittime : In arrivo 4,2 mln dosi tra ...D-Link vince il prestigioso Red Dot AwardsHotel Transylvania 4: se non potete aspettare ecco il corto gratuito!Studio e conoscenza di lingue straniere: a che livello è l’Italia nel ...Warzone: allerta Protocollo di ContenimentoRivarolo Canavese : Quattro omicidi e un tentativo di suicidioScoppia la passione all' Isola dei Famosi 2021?

GESDA to hold inaugural summit in October for global diplomacy initiatives based on emerging science breakthroughs

GENEVA, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Geneva science and diplomacy Anticipator (GESDA), a Swiss ...

zazoom
Commenta
GESDA to hold inaugural summit in October for global diplomacy initiatives based on emerging science breakthroughs (Di martedì 13 aprile 2021) GENEVA, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/

The Geneva science and diplomacy Anticipator (GESDA), a Swiss foundation that serves as the first global tool for diplomacy based on the anticipation of science, today released its first activity report and announced it will hold its first annual summit for ambitious solutions based on a proprietary decision-making platform: the GESDA Breakthrough Radar. The inaugural annual GESDA summit will convene October 7 to 9 with an expected 300 UN officials, Nobel laureates and other representatives of the four GESDA communities – academics, diplomats, impact leaders, NGOs and the general ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : GESDA hold

GESDA to hold inaugural summit in October for global diplomacy initiatives based on emerging science breakthroughs

GENEVA, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Geneva Science and Diplomacy Anticipator (GESDA), a Swiss foundation that serves as the first global tool for ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : GESDA hold
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : GESDA hold GESDA hold inaugural summit October