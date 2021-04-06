Red Dead Online: Bonus e Ricompense per NaturalistiArriva la stagione 2021 del FIA Certified Gran Turismo ChampionshipE3 2021 solo digitale dal 12 e il 15 giugnoOverwatch: dimezzato il tempo di risposta grazie a NVIDIA ReflexInizia oggi il Mi Fan Festival 2021BRAVIA CORE: intrattenimento cinematografico con le TV Sony BRAVIA XR A maggio TV BRAVIA XR X90J Full Array LED e intelligenza cognitivaCoronavirus, ultime notizie sul Covid-19 di oggi martedì 6 aprileFalsità dei giornali su di me! La lettera di Giuseppe ConteCovid su pulsanti e maniglie : Il virus viaggia su bus e treni a Roma

Perpetual Industries Acquires the AutoGrafic Software System (Di martedì 6 aprile 2021) AUBURN, Ind., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) via InvestorWire Perpetual Industries Inc. ( OTCMARKETS:PRPI ) (" Perpetual " or the " Company ") today announces it has completed its acquisition of the AutoGrafic Software System. AutoGrafic is a Software as a service (SaaS) and social application that utilizes cutting - edge technology to host ...
