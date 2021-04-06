Perpetual Industries Acquires the AutoGrafic Software System (Di martedì 6 aprile 2021) AUBURN, Ind., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) via InvestorWire Perpetual Industries Inc. ( OTCMARKETS:PRPI ) (" Perpetual " or the " Company ") today announces it has completed its acquisition of the AutoGrafic Software System. AutoGrafic is a Software as a service (SaaS) and social application that utilizes cutting - edge technology to host ...Leggi su padovanews
