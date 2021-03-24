Precision Value & Health Acquires Global Omnichannel Engagement Leader, Across Health (Di mercoledì 24 marzo 2021) EU-based team brings a unique Omnichannel optimization platform and digital transformation capabilities to leading life-sciences companies BETHESDA, Md., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Precision Value &; Health, the industry Leader for commercialization services for innovative life science companies, today announced that it has acquired Across Health. Across Health is a leading Global Omnichannel Engagement consultancy focused on providing clients an analytical and evidence-based framework for commercial strategy, execution, and resource optimization. The company's solutions are based around its proprietary, ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
