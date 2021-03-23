Microsoft Joins the IoT M2M Council to Accelerate IoT Adoption

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Microsoft Joins

According to's own IoT Signals research report, over 90% of 3,000 companies surveyed adopted IoT solutions in 2020 and 80% have one project in the use - phase, both numbers up significantly.Video Production by Really Graceful (RG) Source https://www.globalresearch.ca/video -- forms - ministry - of - truth/5738770 https://www.windowscentral.com/- battle - ...LONDON, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The IoT M2M Council (IMC) announced today that Microsoft has joined the Council, a trade group that fosters a ...Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, today announced it has joined the Digital Twin Consortium. This authoritative community of users brings together industry, government, and academia to ...