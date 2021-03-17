The Last of Us Parte II | Ellie in modalità debug riesce ameditare in volo

The Last of Us Parte II, Ellie in modalità debug riesce a...meditare in volo (Di mercoledì 17 marzo 2021) Il dataminer e modder Lance McDonald è famoso per sviscerare i giochi From Software, in particolare Bloodborne. Ebbene, ora è entrato nel codice di The Last of Us Parte II e ha scoperto che nella modalità debug, Ellie può assumere una posa di meditazione mentre fluttua nell'aria. Tuttavia non solo Ellie ha questa posa, ma anche tutti gli altri personaggi del gioco sembrano farlo. Apparentemente The Last of Us Parte II è il gioco che McDonald sta attualmente passando sotto la lente di ingrandimento, perciò possiamo aspettarci nei prossimi giorni nuovi dettagli che potrebbero essere scoperti dal modder. Il mese scorso McDonald ha finalmente pubblicato la sua patch non ufficiale di Bloodborne che sblocca il gioco a 60 FPS. Dopo aver abbandonato il ... Leggi su eurogamer
Advertising
The Last of Us Parte II ha un chiaro riferimento alla scena della giraffa del precedente capitolo
The Day Before tra The Last of Us e The Division punta a rivoluzionare il genere survival MMO
Naughty Dog : la software house di The Last of Us sta assumendo personale per sviluppare un “gioco multiplayer”
The_Evangelist3 : RT @TestamentGh4: @AdansiAfra @zylofon1021fm @Blakkrasta @kwame_agyei @The_Evangelist3 @EmpressBorbor @BORBOR_SLY @last_wagner @Ahiasey @na… - BORBOR_SLY : RT @TestamentGh4: @AdansiAfra @zylofon1021fm @Blakkrasta @kwame_agyei @The_Evangelist3 @EmpressBorbor @BORBOR_SLY @last_wagner @Ahiasey @na… - TestamentGh4 : @AdansiAfra @zylofon1021fm @Blakkrasta @kwame_agyei @The_Evangelist3 @EmpressBorbor @BORBOR_SLY @last_wagner… - evermirco : Foto dove fa 3 con le dita postata con la caption 'a marvelous time' proprio come canta in the last great american… - _neatmonster : Non so a che percentuale di gioco sto a The Last of Us 2 ma ho perso il conto della quantità di volte in cui m'ha fatto pia 'n colpo -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : The Last
Italy sets up COVID victims day...000 and images of army trucks taking coffins away from full cemeteries in the Lombardy city of Bergamo hit the headlines amid a raging epidemic in the north of the country last year. The day is mean ...
MotoGP, Marc Marquez is back: 'A while since I had so much fun'Now all that remains is the last and most difficult step: getting back on a MotoGP bike .
- NerdPlanet The Last of Us – Naughty Dog elogia il cosplay di Joel dell'italiano Gabriele Domenighini NerdPlanet.it
- The Last of Us Parte 2: scoperto easter egg legato ad una scena iconica del primo capitolo Everyeye Videogiochi
- The Last of Us: Le fan art più belle del gioco iCrewPlay.com
- The Last of Us 2, il momento giraffa è il nuovo easter egg Superscudetto
- The Last of Us Part II, scoperto easter egg per il "momento giraffa" Spaziogames.it
- Visualizza la copertura completa su Google News
The Last of Us Parte II, Ellie in modalità debug riesce a...meditare in voloIl dataminer e modder Lance McDonald è famoso per sviscerare i giochi From Software, in particolare Bloodborne. Ebbene, ora è entrato nel codice di The Last of Us Parte II e ha scoperto che nella moda ...
COVID: 23,059 new cases, 431 more victimsROME, MAR 17 - There have been 23,059 new COVID-19 cases, and 431 more victims, in Italy in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said Wednesday. There were 20,396 fresh cases and 502 new victims on ...
The LastSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : The Last