University | the voices of the Luiss webinar | now a plan for Africa

ROME – There is a plan for Africa that is worth it. It passes through its youth, is not imposed from ...

University, the voices of the Luiss webinar: now a plan for Africa

ROME – There is a plan for Africa that is worth it. It passes through its youth, is not imposed from above and is the result of listening. Proposing it today are students and professors from various countries on the continent in dialogue with Luiss University faculty and representatives of civil society, guests of the Diaspora Program.
