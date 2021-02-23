University, the voices of the Luiss webinar: now a plan for Africa (Di martedì 23 febbraio 2021) ROME – There is a plan for Africa that is worth it. It passes through its youth, is not imposed from above and is the result of listening. Proposing it today are students and professors from various countries on the continent in dialogue with Luiss University faculty and representatives of civil society, guests of the Diaspora Program. Leggi su dire
Usa - Hospitality for the future : il progetto di Francesco Panella e John Cabot University
Luiss University Diaspora Program : 5 seminars to get to know the world
China Report ASEAN presents the story of a millennial university graduate and her career choice as a poverty-alleviation civil servant in China's hinterland
JohnCabotCSC_CE : RT @Euro_comunica: “Hospitality for the future”, la sfida di John Cabot University e Francesco Panella - JohnCabotRome : RT @Euro_comunica: “Hospitality for the future”, la sfida di John Cabot University e Francesco Panella - LeonidaValeri : RT @Euro_comunica: “Hospitality for the future”, la sfida di John Cabot University e Francesco Panella - Euro_comunica : “Hospitality for the future”, la sfida di John Cabot University e Francesco Panella -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : University the
'Bianco attacca nero': YouTube blocca per razzismo il canale degli scacchiKhudaBukhsh e Rupak Sarkar della Carnegie Mellon University. "Non sappiamo quale strumento venga usato da YouTube mae si affidano all'intelligenza artificiale per rilevare il linguaggio razzista, ...
Shield AI Raises $90 Million in Series C Funding from Point72 Ventures and other investorsLed by CTO Nathan Michael of Carnegie Mellon University, the team of 150+ engineers is focused on developing AI systems that operate on the edge. Shield AI was honored by Forbes AI 50 , Fast Company'...
Contact Warhol: Photography Without End alla Stanford University The Way Magazine
L’Università di Trento ha scelto il nuovo rettore: Flavio Deflorian> Il nuovo rettore dell’Università di Trento è Flavio Deflorian. A deciderlo è stata la comunità universitaria che nel corso della prima votazione di oggi si è espressa a maggioranza assoluta a favore ...
Lotta al Covid, Porotto: "Studiamo uno spray che blocca il contagio nel naso"Il campo degli spray anti-coronavirus è popolato da fake news e prodotti non testati. Quello messo a punto dalla Columbia University di New York e pubblicato su Science, da questo punto di vista, è un ...
University theSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : University the