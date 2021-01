UFC – Charles Oliveira | “Ora è il mio momento”

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : UFC Charles

Fight - The Shield Of Wrestling

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement, and has assumed head of house duties following the death of his... Beneil Dariush looking to make a statement vs. Diego Ferreira: 'After this fight, how can you overlook me?' Tired of getting overlooked, Beneil Dariush is hoping to enter the lightweight title race with a win over Diego Ferreira.