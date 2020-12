Tucson Electric Power Receives Decision in General Rate Application

Leggi su padovanews

(Di mercoledì 23 dicembre 2020) ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) Fortis Inc. ('Fortis' or the 'Corporation') (TSX/NYSE: FTS) today announced that the Arizona Corporation Commission ('ACC') has approved news in's ('TEP')effective January 1, 2021. The ACC approvedbase ...