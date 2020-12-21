PM Conte’s top advisor explains Italy’s approach to G20 and COP26

Leggi su formiche

(Di lunedì 21 dicembre 2020) Piero Benassi’s CV speaks for itself. After a lengthy career as an ambassador – his most recent stint was in Berlin – he is one of the trustiest diplomatics at the side of the Italian prime minister, Giuseppe Conte. Crucially, Mr Benassi is also responsible for the coordination of two upcoming global summits, the G20 and theclimate change conferences, both to be chaired by Italy in 2021 together with the Global Health Summit. At this juncture in time, what with the fight against Covid-19, the economic damages, and the environmental crisis, these summits’ repercussions could be momentous, said the ambassador during an online event held by Formiche and Centro Studi Americani. “Our plan for the G20 is centred around three pillars: people, planet, prosperity,” he continued, before explaining that these are not only lofty words: “by people, ...