Celebrate New Year' s Eve with Tomorrowland and dance into the new year on the beats of David Guetta | Major Lazer | Lost Frequencies and Snoopadelic

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 15 dicembre 2020) ANTWERP, Belgium, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/The digital New's Eve ofstarts at 20:00 (8pm) local time in all time zones in the worldperformances by more than 25 of the planet's best artists across 4 digital stages. There's a special countdown at midnight featuring dazzling fireworks in every time zone, ensuring that people can ring in the newin style, no matter where they are located. Allowing millions of people to close off 2020 andNew's Eve, the creative team and 3D artists have created an immersive experience in an entirely new entertainment location called NAOZ. The party doesn't stop at midnight: Armin van Buuren, Boys Noize, ...