Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 14 dicembre 2020), China, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/This year marks the completion of China's building a moderately prosperous society in all respects and the 13th Five-year Plan. The year 1988 witnessed the preparation for theofin response to the nationwide reform. Today, this land has emerged as a region with the strongest comprehensive economic strength, the richest innovative resources, and the most modern urbanin central and western China.recorded a GDP of RMB 228.56 billion in 2019, representing the first ...