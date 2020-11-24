GDP to fall 9% in 2020, rebound 5% in 2021 - UPB (Di martedì 24 novembre 2020) The fourth quarter of this year will see a GDP fall of around three percentage points, it said. (ANSA). Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
ROME, 24 NOV - Italy's gross domestic product will fall 11% this year and rebound 5% next due to the COVID emergency, the parliamentary budget office (UPB) said Tuesday. The UPB said it would be "hard ...
