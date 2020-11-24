Xiaomi presenta POCO M3 il nuovo campione dell’entertainment Violenza contro le donne: il 70% delle ragazze dichiara di aver ...Scegliere la giusta frusta per la planetariaCARLO CONTI E GERRY SCOTTI : IL COVID HA RAFFORZATO LA NOSTRA AMICIZIAKaspersky: nel 2020 spenderemo di più online per il Black FridayLorenzo Crespi va all'attacco: Milly Carlucci è cattiva, Barbara ...F1 2020: scarica la prova gratuitaNEO: THE WORLD ENDS WITH YOU ANNUNCIATO PER PS4 E SWITCHMarianna Manduca denuncia 12 volte il marito per le botte : ma lui ...Come efficientare la produzione industriale attraverso software per ...

GDP to fall 9% in 2020 | rebound 5% in 2021 - UPB

The fourth quarter of this year will see a GDP fall of around three percentage points, it said. (ANSA).

ROME, 24 NOV - Italy's gross domestic product will fall 11% this year and rebound 5% next due to the COVID emergency, the parliamentary budget office (UPB) said Tuesday. The UPB said it would be "hard ...
