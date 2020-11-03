È molto debilitato! Diego Armando Maradona è stato ricoveratoOUTRIDERS ARRIVA IL QUARTO BROADCASTWatch Dogs: Legion è Game Ready su GeForce NOWAmerican Idol: la cantante Nikki McKibbin è morta a 42 anniFrancesco Totti positivo con sintomi al Covid19: ecco come staGigi Proietti, Renzo Arbore : è stato il più eclettico artista della ...Peppino Di Capri ricorda Gigi Proietti : Canterò la nostra canzone da ...LG: RISULTATI FINANZIARI DEL 3TRI 2020God of War 2 4K Graphic Mod with Ray Tracing Shader Gameplay! Morte di Gigi Proietti, Gabriele Cirilli : Mi ha dato tutto quello ...

Kavalan Named ISC 2020 ' Worldwide Producer of the Year'

Kavalan Wins Two IWSC Gold Outstanding TAIPEI, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kavalan has been Named the ...

Kavalan Named ISC 2020 'Worldwide Producer of the Year' (Di martedì 3 novembre 2020) Kavalan Wins Two IWSC Gold Outstanding TAIPEI, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Kavalan has been Named the 2020 International Sprits Challenge (ISC) 'World Whisky Producer of the Year,' a prize that rewards the highest scoring whisky distillery in the world category. Now in its 25th Year and with 1700 entries across 70 countries, the 2020 ISC competition awarded one Double Gold to Kavalan's *Solist Vinho Barrique and a further 9 Golds earlier in the Year. The gold medal winners are as follows: CEO Mr YT Lee said: "We are honoured to receive the recognition for our distillery and help place Taiwan on the world whisky stage again."  Previously in 2015, Vinho was singled out by the World ...
Kavalan Named ISC 2020 'Worldwide Producer of the Year'
Kavalan Wins Two IWSC Gold Outstanding TAIPEI, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kavalan has been named the 2020 International Sprits Challenge (ISC) 'World Whisky Producer of the Year,' a prize that rewar ...
