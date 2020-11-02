Leading KSA Real Estate Developer Dar Al Arkan launches its first project in Europe

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 2 novembre 2020) RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/Dar Al, thedevelopment company in KSA, has announced the launch of itsan residential. The 500,000 sqm luxury development will be located in Bosnia and Herzegovina within a stunning forest just 30 minutes from the country's capital, Sarajevo. Theis slated to break ground in the early part of 2021. The company has secured the municipal and federal approval on thiswhich will be the largest singlein Bosnia and Herzegovina Announcing the launch, Mr. Yusuf bin Abdullah Al-Shalash, Chairman of Dar Al...