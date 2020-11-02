Peppino Di Capri ricorda Gigi Proietti : Canterò la nostra canzone da ...LG: RISULTATI FINANZIARI DEL 3TRI 2020God of War 2 4K Graphic Mod with Ray Tracing Shader Gameplay! Morte di Gigi Proietti, Gabriele Cirilli : Mi ha dato tutto quello ...Ruined King: A League of Legends Story arriva su console e PC nel 20218 cibi fermentati per migliorare la digestione e la saluteWatch Dogs Legion: Recensione PS4 ProAutogrill ricorda ancora una volta: non siamo movida, siamo aperti ...SQUARE ENIX DISTRIBUIRÀ HITMAN 3Pikmin 3 Deluxe: il videogioco che insegna ad amare l'ambiente

Leading KSA Real Estate Developer Dar Al Arkan launches its first project in Europe

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dar Al Arkan, the Leading Real Estate development ...

zazoom
Commenta
Leading KSA Real Estate Developer Dar Al Arkan launches its first project in Europe (Di lunedì 2 novembre 2020) RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Dar Al Arkan, the Leading Real Estate development company in KSA, has announced the launch of its first European residential project. The 500,000 sqm luxury development will be located in Bosnia and Herzegovina within a stunning forest just 30 minutes from the country's capital, Sarajevo. The project is slated to break ground in the early part of 2021. The company has secured the municipal and federal approval on this project which will be the largest single Real Estate project in Bosnia and Herzegovina Announcing the launch, Mr. Yusuf bin Abdullah Al-Shalash, Chairman of Dar Al Arkan Real ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Leading KSA
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Leading KSA Leading Real Estate Developer Arkan