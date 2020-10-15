Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy in arrivo in europa a ...Fisher-Price presenta Fisher-Price Toy Museum, mostra in digitale il ...Juliana ed Edoardo Stoppa insieme per Ring Fit AdventureYu-Gi-Oh! GIOCO DI CARTE PRESENTE AL SPIEL.digitalOPPO lancia A53, nuovo smartphone della serie ACall of Duty: Mobile | L’anniversario del giocoI più famosi titoli tripla A supportano ora le tecnologie NVIDIAIl premier Conte all’inaugurazione del collegamento elettrico tra ...Bollettino Coronavirus del 14 ottobre: nuovi casi, decessi e guaritiTennis, Fabio Fognini è positivo al Covid-19

TP ICAP Plc Implements TRAFiX OMS

NEW YORK and LONDON, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TRAFiX, a broker-neutral FinTech company, ...

TP ICAP Plc Implements TRAFiX OMS (Di giovedì 15 ottobre 2020)

 TRAFiX, a broker-neutral FinTech company, and ICAP, part of TP ICAP Group, a leading provider of market infrastructure, have entered into a multi-year agreement to transition ICAP's Equities trading desks in EMEA & APAC onto TRAFiX's advanced trading systems & global FIX network. ICAP is now fully integrated with TRAFiX and the trading technology is being utilized by their broking desks across the globe.  "TRAFiX is delighted to have expanded our existing relationship with ICAP from the U.S. into Europe and Asia.  Our proprietary, enterprise architecture was intentionally designed to assist firms, like ICAP, to streamline their high and ...
