Mondly Partners with Oxford University Press to Introduce An Enhanced English Language Learning Module Supporting 33 Languages (Di giovedì 8 ottobre 2020) BRASOV, Romania, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Mondly, one of the world's leading online Language platforms, and Oxford University Press (OUP), the world's largest University Press, today announce a new suite of custom English proficiency tests via the Mondly app. The collaboration between Mondly and OUP enables English Language Learning, assessment, and testing in 33 Languages, including less common Languages like Danish, Persian, or Hebrew. The new Module offers easily accessible Learning support with access to 3,500+ different questions and 108 different ...
