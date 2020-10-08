Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 8 ottobre 2020) BRASOV, Romania, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/, one of the world's leading onlineplatforms, and(OUP), the world's largest, today announce a new suite of customproficiency tests via theapp. The collaboration betweenand OUP enables, assessment, and testing in 33s, including less commons like Danish, Persian, or Hebrew. The newoffers easily accessiblesupportaccess to 3,500+ different questions and 108 different ...