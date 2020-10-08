Stasera in TV - Stasera in Televisione oggi giovedì 8 ottobre 2020La super sexy Sarah Nile ... ma cosa fa dopo il GF Vip,?Barbara D’Urso e la lite Pomeriggio 5 : Tu non mi usi, ho i brividi!La duchessa di Cambridge Kate Middleton sfoggia i suoi nuovi capelli ...La libertà di comunicare mentre guidi la moto: interfono bluetooh per ...Inaugurato il baby pit stop Nido di coccole donato dall'Associazione ...Ha violentato e messo incinta una disabile! Arrestato operatore ...Salute e forma fisica: l'integratore all'ananas drenante per dimagrirePaola Caruso : La sexy anteprima del calendario hotPaolo Del Debbio è dimagrito di 22 kg : ecco perché

Mondly Partners with Oxford University Press to Introduce An Enhanced English Language Learning Module Supporting 33 Languages

BRASOV, Romania, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mondly, one of the world's leading online Language ...

Mondly Partners with Oxford University Press to Introduce An Enhanced English Language Learning Module Supporting 33 Languages (Di giovedì 8 ottobre 2020) BRASOV, Romania, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 Mondly, one of the world's leading online Language platforms, and Oxford University Press (OUP), the world's largest University Press, today announce a new suite of custom English proficiency tests via the Mondly app. The collaboration between Mondly and OUP enables English Language Learning, assessment, and testing in 33 Languages, including less common Languages like Danish, Persian, or Hebrew. The new Module offers easily accessible Learning support with access to 3,500+ different questions and 108 different ...
