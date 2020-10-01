UEFA Men’s Player of the Year: il vincitore è Robert Lewandowski (Di giovedì 1 ottobre 2020) Dietro di lui il compagno di squadra Manuel Neuer e Kevin De Bruyne. Robert Lewandowski ha vinto l’edizione 2020 del premio UEFA Men’s Player of the Year. Il centravanti polacco, autore di 55 gol in 47 partite e vincitore del triplete col Bayern Monaco, è stato il capocannoniere della UEFA Champions League con 15 reti. Succede nell’albo d’oro al difensore del Liverpool Virgil van Dijk. 🌠 UEFA Men's Player of the Year 🌠 🏆 𝗟𝗘𝗪𝗔𝗡𝗗𝗢𝗪𝗦𝗞𝗜 🔴#UEFAawards #UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/rUoVxPtSXq — #UCLdraw (@ChampionsLeague) October 1, 2020 Leggi su ... Leggi su calcionews24 (Di giovedì 1 ottobre 2020) Dietro di lui il compagno di squadra Manuel Neuer e Kevin De Bruyne.ha vinto l’edizione 2020 del premioMen’sof the. Il centravanti polacco, autore di 55 gol in 47 partite edel triplete col Bayern Monaco, è stato il capocannoniere dellaChampions League con 15 reti. Succede nell’albo d’oro al difensore del Liverpool Virgil van Dijk. 🌠Men'sof the🌠 🏆 𝗟𝗘𝗪𝗔𝗡𝗗𝗢𝗪𝗦𝗞𝗜 🔴#awards #UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/rUoVxPtSXq — #UCLdraw (@ChampionsLeague) October 1, 2020 Leggi su ...

