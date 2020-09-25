Huawei Launches the FusionServer Pro V6 SAP HANA Solution for Enterprise Digital Transformation (Di venerdì 25 settembre 2020) SHANGHAI, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/
At Huawei CONNECT 2020, Huawei has released the FusionServer Pro V6 SAP HANA Solution. Guests from SAP, Intel, and SUSE have attended the launch event and delivered speeches on their innovative journey with Huawei throughout the years, as well as future expectations of joint projects. The Huawei FusionServer Pro V6 SAP HANA Solution, consisting of the x86-based proprietary FusionServer Pro series and the SAP HANA in-memory database, features high performance, high reliability and smooth expansion, empowering Enterprises to scoop data values in time for more business opportunities. The next-generation FusionServer ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
