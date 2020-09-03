Nippon Express Completes Acquisition of Equity Interests in MD Logistics and MD Express (Turning into Subsidiary) (Di giovedì 3 settembre 2020) TOKYO, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Nippon Express Co., Ltd. (Code No.9062, First Section, Tokyo Stock Exchange; hereinafter the "Company") hereby announces that, as announced on May 22, 2020, in the "Acquisition of Equity Interests in MD Logistics, Inc. and MD Express, Inc. (Turning into a Subsidiary)," it has completed the Acquisition of entire Equity Interests in MD Logistics, LLC and MD Express, LLC (together, "MD Logistics") (*Note) through the Company's U.S. Subsidiary, Nippon Express USA, ... Leggi su iltempo
