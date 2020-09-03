E' meglio della figlia! Eva Henger mostra il suo 'lato migliore'Silvio Berlusconi positivo al Covid-19 : è asintomatico e sta beneArriva il bonus pc e internet a sostegno della connessione e ...Tassista romano abusa di una turista statunitense e una romanaRED DEAD ONLINE: Il Coyote leggendario è a BlackwaterNVIDIA stupisce ancoracon le nuove GPU Serie 30Coronavirus : Anche su ordinanza TPL De Luca usa virus secondo ...IFA 2020: LG INAUGURA LO STAND VIRTUALELG VELVET: RESISTENZA È LA PAROLA D’ORDINEMediacom annuncia SmartPad 10 Azimut2

Nippon Express Completes Acquisition of Equity Interests in MD Logistics and MD Express Turning into Subsidiary

TOKYO, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express Co., Ltd. (Code No.9062, First Section, Tokyo Stock ...

TOKYO, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Nippon Express Co., Ltd. (Code No.9062, First Section, Tokyo Stock Exchange; hereinafter the "Company") hereby announces that, as announced on May 22, 2020, in the "Acquisition of Equity Interests in MD Logistics, Inc. and MD Express, Inc. (Turning into a Subsidiary)," it has completed the Acquisition of entire Equity Interests in MD Logistics, LLC and MD Express, LLC (together, "MD Logistics") (*Note) through the Company's U.S. Subsidiary, Nippon Express USA, ... Leggi su iltempo
