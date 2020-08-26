Talks on telecoms single network hot up (Di mercoledì 26 agosto 2020) ROME, 26 AGO - Talks on setting up a single telecoms network in Italy are hotting up. Phone company TIM Managing Director Luigi Gubitosi met with the managing director of government bank CDP, Fabrizio ... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Talks telecoms Talks on telecoms single network hot up

ROME, 26 AGO - Talks on setting up a single telecoms network in Italy are hotting up. Phone company TIM Managing Director Luigi Gubitosi met with the managing director of government bank CDP, Fabrizio ...

ROME, 26 AGO - Talks on setting up a single telecoms network in Italy are hotting up. Phone company TIM Managing Director Luigi Gubitosi met with the managing director of government bank CDP, Fabrizio ...