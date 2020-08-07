Puglia, corso Operatore della Ristorazione con indennità di frequenza ...Un abuso di potere : Paolo Becchi contro Giuseppe ConteRocco Casalino e quel bacio a Gabriele Rossi...Vittorio Feltri a Parenzo e Telese : Complimenti, leccate benissimo ...Lo stipendio del vicesindaco di Ferrara pignorato dall'Agenzia delle ...Evacuata Val Ferret : Allerta ghiacciaio, per esperti rischio di ...Street Fighter V: Champion Edition – Nuovi personaggiVideo Beirut : Mamma e tre bimbi travolti dall'esplosioneLibano: Oltre 100.000 bambini senza casa a BeirutCall of Duty: Modern Warfare Stagione 5

Foreign trade recovered in June says ISTAT

ROME, 07 AGO - ISTAT said Friday that Foreign trade bounced back in June, with imports increasing 16.1% ...

Foreign trade recovered in June says ISTAT
ROME, 07 AGO - ISTAT said Friday that foreign trade bounced back in June, with imports increasing 16.1% with respect to May and exports up 14.4%. "Exports rose for both EU countries (+13.3%) and non E ...
