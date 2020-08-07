Foreign trade recovered in June says ISTAT (Di venerdì 7 agosto 2020) ROME, 07 AGO - ISTAT said Friday that Foreign trade bounced back in June, with imports increasing 16.1% with respect to May and exports up 14.4%. "Exports rose for both EU countries, +13.3%, and non ... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno

ROME, 07 AGO - ISTAT said Friday that foreign trade bounced back in June, with imports increasing 16.1% with respect to May and exports up 14.4%. "Exports rose for both EU countries (+13.3%) and non E ...

Giappone-Regno Unito: ministro Esteri Motegi oggi a Londra per colloqui commerciali

Tokyo, 05 ago 06:47 - (Agenzia Nova) - Il ministro degli Esteri del Giappone, Toshimitsu Motegi, giungerà nel Regno Unito oggi, 5 agosto, per una visita ufficiale di tre giorni, che sarà segnata da ...

