GLM Announces 1st Prototype of Unique "Next-generation SiC Inverter-compatible 800V System" (Di martedì 28 luglio 2020) KYOTO, Japan, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/



GLM Co., Ltd., a Kyoto, Japan-based developer and marketer of electric vehicles (EVs), has announced the Next phase in its development of a "Next-generation SiC Inverter-compatible 800V System" equipped with a ROHM SiC power module, which GLM announced with ROHM at the start of its development in February 2020, aiming for mass production in the Next 24 months. Movie: https://vimeo.com/440183123 Photos: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/release/202007212273?p=images This product incorporates SiC for a power element. SiC offers significant advantages over IGBT switching technologies and is the future of EV powertrains. This is also the first step in its new 800V architecture, ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano

