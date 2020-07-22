Review Party “Il portale degli obelischi- La terra spezzata” di N.K. ...I club di calcio più ricchi d’Europa: dove sono le italiane?I GORILLAZ PUBBLICANO UN PEZZO CHE OMAGGIA PAC-MANCambium Networks: infrastrutture wireless a 60 GHzJennifer Aniston mostra l'amico malato e invita tutti ad usare la ...Gianfranco Vissani contro la Castelli: Cambi mestiere lei che viene ...18enne si lancia con il paracadute per festeggiare : morta davanti ...Scuola : Inizio il 14 settembre può essere 11 settembre della scuolaSerie A, rush finale per un posto in Europa: ecco chi rischia di ...Solo come un uomo: Renato Gambuli ci racconta come si sente un ...

Spanish Court of Appeal Upheld Cancellation of Preliminary Investigation against Stepan Chernovetskyi

KYIV, Ukraine, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On 1 July 2020, the Barcelona Court of Appeal, in a final ...

Spanish Court of Appeal Upheld Cancellation of Preliminary Investigation against Stepan Chernovetskyi

On 1 July 2020, the Barcelona Court of Appeal, in a final decision, Upheld the closure of a Preliminary Investigation against Stepan Chernovetskyi, Ukrainian businessman and founder of Chernovetskyi Investment Group. As reported earlier, in October 2019, a Spanish lower Court closed the Preliminary Investigation conducted against Chernovetskyi since 2014. "The Barcelona Court of Appeal rejected the prosecutor's Appeal, upholding the decision of the Court of first instance, and closed the case.

