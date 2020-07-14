Scuola, Didattica a distanza : Poteva andare molto peggioValeria Marini : il video ufficiale BOOMNuove imprese : finanziamenti a fondo perduto del 2020Annegato in piscina a soli 4 anni: era in agriturismo insieme alla ...Serena Mercuri muore a soli 32 anni stroncata da una malattiaE' morto Benjamin Keough : era il nipote di Elvis PresleyLOL è il primo inedito di MinellonoI rapporti con lui erano pessimi! Cristina Plevani parla di Pietro ...Handicappata di m***... nessuno la difende! Aggredita atleta ...Terremoto oggi Udine, scossa di magnitudo 3.7 avvertito in Friuli e ...

Tadawul Announces the Launch Date of the Saudi Derivatives Market and Index Futures

Khalid Al Hussan, CEO of Tadawul, said: Today, we can proudly say that our capital Market is not only ...

Tadawul Announces the Launch Date of the Saudi Derivatives Market and Index Futures (Di martedì 14 luglio 2020) Khalid Al Hussan, CEO of Tadawul, said: "Today, we can proudly say that our capital Market is not only the largest in the region but also developing faster than most exchanges in terms of both the ... Leggi su cataniaoggi

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) announced today that the launch of exchange-traded derivatives will be on 30 August 2020. The first exchange-trad ...
Securities Clearing Center Company (Muqassa) Announces the Operations Commencement Date
The independent clearinghouse (Muqassa) will strengthen Saudi capital market infrastructure and increase operational efficiencyRIYADH, Saudi Arabia, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Securities Cleari ...
