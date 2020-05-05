Romantica, vincente o pragmatica? Scoprilo con questo TEST17 anni, disabile, sola sul balcone di casa, poi la tragediaForte scossa di terremoto nelle Marche, la gente svegliata nella notteBeppe Grillo indossava la mascherina già il 17 dicembre 2019, perchè? ...Fase 2 Tutti in strada? Solo i più fortunati, gli altri davanti al ...Coronavirus, esodo dal Nord al Sud, fermati a Napoli 14 persone con ...Primo giorno Fase 2: il Nord invade il Sud, milioni di persone in ...Wi-Fi 6: D-Link annuncia due nuovi router4 maggio stasera in tv: Schwarzenegger e Duvall in un thriller di ...Wi-Fi 6: D-Link annuncia due nuovi router

Prysmian Secures Approx €500M SuedOstLink Cable Corridor Project in Germany

Group to provide first ever ±525 kV HVDC extruded underground Cable system to deliver reliable ...

Prysmian Secures Approx.€500M SuedOstLink Cable Corridor Project in Germany (Di martedì 5 maggio 2020) Group to provide first ever ±525 kV HVDC extruded underground Cable system to deliver reliable and eco-friendly power transmission CEO V. Battista "proud to support this strategic Project for Germany, helping to drive the whole of Europe forwards in the energy transition" MILAN, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Prysmian Group (MI: PIY), world leader in the energy and telecom Cable systems industry, has been awarded by TenneT TSO GmbH, the Dutch-German grid operator, a contract for the SuedOstLink Project in Germany, one of the longest HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) underground Cable connection. Worth Approximately €500 million depending on options, Prysmian are to design, manufacture, supply, lay, joint, test and commission a 2GW underground Cable system through the TenneT region of this first German Corridor. "This prestigious award confirms our ambition to play a ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano

