Prysmian Secures Approx.€500M SuedOstLink Cable Corridor Project in Germany (Di martedì 5 maggio 2020) Group to provide first ever ±525 kV HVDC extruded underground Cable system to deliver reliable and eco-friendly power transmission CEO V. Battista "proud to support this strategic Project for Germany, helping to drive the whole of Europe forwards in the energy transition" MILAN, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Prysmian Group (MI: PIY), world leader in the energy and telecom Cable systems industry, has been awarded by TenneT TSO GmbH, the Dutch-German grid operator, a contract for the SuedOstLink Project in Germany, one of the longest HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) underground Cable connection. Worth Approximately €500 million depending on options, Prysmian are to design, manufacture, supply, lay, joint, test and commission a 2GW underground Cable system through the TenneT region of this first German Corridor. "This prestigious award confirms our ambition to play a ...
