Windows 10 May 2020 Update: disponibile la build 19041.208 [Insider] (Di mercoledì 22 aprile 2020) È da poco disponibile un nuovo aggiornamento cumulativo per gli utenti Windows 10 May 2020 Update, anche noto come 20H1, che hanno scelto il ramo di distribuzione Slow: si tratta della build 19041.208. Changelog Questo aggiornamento include le stesse correzioni della build 19041.207 e implementa la seguente correzione aggiuntiva: We fixed an issue that fails to send NPLogonNotify API notifications from the credential provider framework. Problemi noti: We are aware Narrator and NVDA users that seek the latest release of Microsoft Edge based on Chromium may experience some difficulty when navigating and reading certain web content. Narrator, NVDA and the Edge teams are aware of these issues. Users of legacy Microsoft Edge will not be affected. NVAccess has released a NVDA 2019.3 that resolves the known issue with Edge. Download Il nuovo aggiornamento cumulativo ... Leggi su windowsinsiders
WindowsBlogIta : Download e novità di Windows 10 May 2020 Update Insider Preview Build 19041.208 RTM - gigibeltrame : Windows 10 May 2020 Update (20H1), si possono già scaricare le ISO: ecco come #digilosofia - filippo_mol : Download e novità di Windows 10 May 2020 Update Insider Preview Build 19041.208 RTM - DanieleMaggetti : Download e novità di Windows 10 May 2020 Update Insider Preview Build 19041.208 RTM - faggyvee : Download e novità di Windows 10 May 2020 Update Insider Preview Build 19041.208 RTM -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Windows May
- Windows 10 May 2020 Update (20H1) è pronto: l'ultima build ai tester prima del debutto HWfiles
- Windows 10 May 2020 Update vicino al debutto: le novità del nuovo aggiornamento Everyeye Tech
- Windows 10 May 2020 Update è pronto: ultimo test per la build finale Punto Informatico
- Download ISO Windows 10 May 2020 Update Italiano YourLifeUpdated
- Microsoft segnala che lo sviluppo di Windows 10 May 2020 Update è terminato! Plaffo
- Visualizza la copertura completa su Google News
Fra poche settimane Microsoft inizierà a distribuire Windows 10 May 2020 Update, il primo degli aggiornamenti con feature previsti per quest'anno. Precedentemente noto come Windows 10 20H1, quella che ...
Download e novità di Windows 10 May 2020 Update Insider Preview Build 19041.208 RTM
È disponibile una nuova build di Windows 10 May 2020 Update per i Windows Insider. Microsoft ha infatti appena rilasciato la build 19041.208, già scelta come RTM. In altre parole, quest’ultima ...
Windows MaySegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Windows May