The opening ceremony of the 2nd World Ice and Snow Economy of Cold Regions Conference

On December 19, the Second World Ice and Snow Economy of Cold Regions Conference opened at BEIDAU SKI RESORT in Jilin City.Hu Yuting first extended welcome on behalf of the Jilin Provincial Party Committee and the provincial government to the guests attending the event and expressed gratitude to friends from all walks of life who care about and support the revitalization and development of Jilin. He said that the ice and Snow Economy is an important engine for economic development in Cold Regions. This Conference, with the theme of PROSPER THE ICE AND Snow Economy, JOIN HANDS FOR A WIN-WIN FUTURE, builds a new international exchange platform, innovates new carriers for industrial cooperation, and expands new scenarios for ice and Snow consumption, which is of great significance for stimulating the vitality of the ice and Snow Economy in Cold Regions.
