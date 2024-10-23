A Multiverse Comix la presentazione del volume "Venezia è favolosa" (Di mercoledì 23 ottobre 2024) Sabato 26 ottobre, alle ore 17.30 presso la fumetteria Multiverse Comix, la presentazione di Venezia è favolosa (Armando Curcio Editore), scritto da Vittorio Baroni e Nadia De Lazzari e illustrato da Maurizio Amendola e Valerio Held.«Non è tecnicamente un fumetto, e allora perché questa Veneziatoday.it - A Multiverse Comix la presentazione del volume "Venezia è favolosa" Leggi tutta la notizia su Veneziatoday.it (Di mercoledì 23 ottobre 2024) Sabato 26 ottobre, alle ore 17.30 presso la fumetteria, ladi(Armando Curcio Editore), scritto da Vittorio Baroni e Nadia De Lazzari e illustrato da Maurizio Amendola e Valerio Held.«Non è tecnicamente un fumetto, e allora perché questa

Altre notizie su. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

8 Movies And TV Shows Which Need To Be A Priority For Marvel Studios When The Multiverse Saga Ends - With Marvel Studios racing toward the Multiverse Saga's conclusion, we're taking a look at the movies and TV shows which should be a priority for them heading into the next era of MCU ... (comicbookmovie.com)

Tom Holland Confirms Spider-Man 4 Details, But There’s Still One Major Question I Need Answered - While Holland confirmed the start of Spider-Man 4, and a time frame for when it will begin filming, he avoided answering a few very important questions about the anticipated sequel. Notably, will it ... (cinemablend.com)

Is there actually going to be a Scarlet Witch solo movie? All of the rumours, explored - After the success of Wandavision, fans want a solo Scarlet Witch movie. Here's what we know so far about the Elizabeth Olsen film rumours. (thepinknews.com)