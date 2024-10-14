UEG Week | Novel procedure combined with semaglutide may eliminate insulin dependency in type 2 diabetes

Groundbreaking research presented today at UEG Week 2024 reveals a promising new treatment strategy for type 2 diabetes (T2D) that could significantly reduce or even eliminate the need for insulin therapy. This innovative approach, which combines a Novel procedure known as ReCET (Re-Cellularization via Electroporation Therapy) with semaglutide, resulted in the elimination of insulin therapy for 86% of patients. Globally, T2D affects 422 million people, with obesity recognised as a significant risk factor. While insulin therapy is commonly used to manage blood sugar levels in T2D patients, it can result in side effects such as weight gain and further complicate diabetes management. A need therefore exists for alternative treatment strategies.
