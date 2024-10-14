Fanpage.it di 14 ott 2024

Grealish scommette con Alexander-Arnold durante Finlandia-Inghilterra | “Se lo fai ti do 500 sterline”

Grealish scommette con Alexander-Arnold durante Finlandia-Inghilterra: “Se lo fai ti do 500 sterline” (Di lunedì 14 ottobre 2024) Jack Grealish ha rivelato di aver scommesso con Alexander-Arnold durante Finlandia-Inghilterra di Nations League. Una sfida scherzosa prima che il terzino del Liverpool segnasse il calcio di punizione: "Ora gli devo 500 sterline".
