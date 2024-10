Bergamonews.it - The path to IVS 2026

(Di venerdì 11 ottobre 2024) Discover the stages of thethat will lead to IVS: – November 20th, 2024: IVS Valve Industry Think Tank – May 2025: IVS 10 years anniversary event – July 2025: IVS 6th edition press conference (launch) – November 2025: IVS Valve Industry Think Tank – April: Pre-fair press conference – May 19th- 21st,: Industrial Valve Summit, 6th edition Stay tuned to know the program of the events and the new features of IVS