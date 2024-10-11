Gli Avengers del podcast in uno show inedito targato Giffoni (Di venerdì 11 ottobre 2024) Giffoni VALLE PIANA – I giffoner nello scorso luglio li avevano soprannominati gli “Avengers” del podcast. Per la prima volta nella storia, cinque dei più importanti podcaster italiani del momento si sono riuniti sullo stesso palco per un incontro-evento speciale: Gianluca Gazzoli per The Basement, Daniele Tinti e Stefano Rapone per Tintoria, Martin e Luis Sal per Muschio Selvaggio hanno realizzato non solo una novità nel panorama della 54esima edizione del Giffoni Film Festival ma anche un “unicum” a livello nazionale. Quell’incontro da oggi sarà disponibile sul canale di Youtube di Giffoni. Cinquanta minuti tra risate, battute ma anche un esperimento riuscitissimo: un format inedito con la presenza di 250 ragazzi in sala della sezione di Impact! di #Giffoni54 non solo spettatori ma anche parte integrante dello spettacolo. Primacampania.it - Gli Avengers del podcast in uno show inedito targato Giffoni Leggi tutta la notizia su Primacampania.it (Di venerdì 11 ottobre 2024)VALLE PIANA – I giffoner nello scorso luglio li avevano soprannominati gli “” del. Per la prima volta nella storia, cinque dei più importantier italiani del momento si sono riuniti sullo stesso palco per un incontro-evento speciale: Gianluca Gazzoli per The Basement, Daniele Tinti e Stefano Rapone per Tintoria, Martin e Luis Sal per Muschio Selvaggio hanno realizzato non solo una novità nel panorama della 54esima edizione delFilm Festival ma anche un “unicum” a livello nazionale. Quell’incontro da oggi sarà disponibile sul canale di Youtube di. Cinquanta minuti tra risate, battute ma anche un esperimento riuscitissimo: un formatcon la presenza di 250 ragazzi in sala della sezione di Impact! di #54 non solo spettatori ma anche parte integrante dello spettacolo.

