AAA | Havok e Crazzy Steve sono i nuovi Mixed Tag Team Champions

Jessicka Havok e Crazzy Steve sono i nuovi campioni di coppia Mixed della AAA. La scorsa notte hanno infatti vinto le cinture nell'ultimo evento della compagnia, come testimoniato dal tweet sottostante. Crazy Steve and Havok have won the triple aaa Mixed tag titles pic.twitter.com/cSKogMZ2tf— yellowbone (@Theyellowbone) October 7, 2024 Havok è stata in passato detentrice del Knockouts World Championship e per più volte campionessa femminile di coppia TNA. Steve è stato invece campione di coppia, sempre in TNA, e Digital Media Champion dopo una faida con Tommy Dreamer e un regno terminato poi per mano di Laredo Kid.

