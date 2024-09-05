Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, svelata la data di uscita su Disney+ (Di giovedì 5 settembre 2024) La preparazione del tour mondiale di Bruce Springsteen sarà raccontata nel documentario Road Diary, ecco la data di uscita su Disney+. Il documentario Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band verrà presentato in anteprima al Toronto Film Festival e oggi è stata svelata la data di uscita su Hulu Disney+. I fan del cantante potranno vedere il progetto, che regala un dietro le quinte esclusivo al tour mondiale dell'artista (che ritornerà in Italia nel 2025 con le date che sono state cancellate in estate a Milano), dal 25 ottobre in streaming. Cosa mostrerà il documentario Road Diary offre uno sguardo intimo al processo creativo di Bruce Springsteen e del suo team, oltre a seguire le esperienze vissute mentre sonoLeggi tutta la notizia su movieplayerNotizie su altre fonti
- Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, svelata la data di uscita su Disney+ - La preparazione del tour mondiale di Bruce Springsteen sarà raccontata nel documentario road diary, ecco la data di uscita su Disney+. movieplayer
- Born to Stream: Bruce Springsteen Reveals TV Premiere Date for New Tour Documentary, ‘Road Diary’ - Bruce Springsteen has revealed the date his new tour documentary, ‘road diary,’ will get its TV premiere on Hulu and Disney+. americansongwriter
- Here's when 'Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen' will be available on Hulu, Disney+ - The documentary has “exclusive footage” from E Street's current tour, beginning in January 2023 with rehearsals at the Basie in Red Bank. msn
Video Road DiaryVideo Road Diary