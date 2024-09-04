Charles River and Insightec Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance Therapeutic Development Utilizing Focused Ultrasound in Neuroscience (Di mercoledì 4 settembre 2024) Collaboration stands to Advance novel Therapeutic applications across multiple neurologic conditions WILMINGTON, Mass., MIAMI and HAIFA, Israel, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) and Insightec, a global healthcare company dedicated to using Focused Ultrasound to transform patient care, today Announced the launch of a five-year Strategic Collaboration to provide Charles River's clients access to a comprehensive global service and technology platform for the application of Focused Ultrasound (FUS) for drug discovery and preclinical Development of Therapeutics in Neuroscience. Insightec's novel low-frequency Ultrasound platform non-invasively disrupts the blood brain barrier, enabling drugs to be delivered to targeted brain areas.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
