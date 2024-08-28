Infosys Joins Stanford HAI Affiliate Program to Accelerate Enterprise AI Research Initiatives (Di mercoledì 28 agosto 2024) Leveraging Infosys Topaz, the initiative will focus on key areas to drive innovation and Accelerate Enterprise AI adoption BENGALURU, India, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it is collaborating with the Stanford University Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence (Stanford HAI), an organization dedicated to guiding and building the future of artificial intelligence (AI), to help Accelerate AI Research Initiatives by becoming a member of Stanford HAI's Corporate Affiliate Program. Infosys will engage with Stanford HAI faculty and Researchers on topics such as: James Landay, Stanford HAI Co-Director, said, "We are excited to welcome Infosys to the Stanford HAI Corporate Affiliate Program.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
- Infosys Joins Stanford HAI Affiliate Program to Accelerate Enterprise AI Research Initiatives - Leveraging infosys Topaz, the initiative will focus on key areas to drive innovation and accelerate enterprise AI adoption ... adnkronos
