KUNLUN TECH UNVEILS WORLD' S FIRST AI MUSIC STREAMING PLATFORM MELODIO

KUNLUN TECH, the pioneering global TECH giant, announced the groundbreaking launch of MELODIO, the WORLD's FIRST AI-powered MUSIC STREAMING PLATFORM, and Mureka, an innovative AI MUSIC generation PLATFORM tailored for commercial use. Both MELODIO and Mureka are powered by KUNLUN TECH's latest Diffusion Transformer architecture based AI MUSIC Generation Large Language Model (LLM), SkyMUSIC 2.0. SkyMUSIC 2.0 stands as the industry's FIRST AI MUSIC model capable of consistently and stably generating endless MUSIC in specific styles. With the ability to process lyrics exceeding 500 words and produce 6-minute, 4400Hz dual-channel stereo AI songs, SkyMUSIC 2.0 boasts significantly enhanced backing track quality and instrumentation richness, establishing itself as the new SOTA (State-of-the-Art) in AIGC MUSIC industry.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
