Shawn Michaels: “Bron Breakker già superiore agli Steiner, può fare una carriera alla Reigns o Austin” (Di sabato 3 agosto 2024) HBK paragona Breakker a leggende come Goldberg e Steve Austin Shawn Michaels, leggenda della WWE e attuale responsabile creativo di NXT, ha recentemente espresso parole di grande elogio per Bron Breakker, una delle stelle emergenti del wrestling. In un’intervista esclusiva con Chris Vannini di The Athletic, Michaels ha condiviso le sue opinioni sul potenziale di Breakker e sul suo percorso nella WWE. Il potenziale di una futura superstar Secondo HBK, Breakker possiede tutte le qualità necessarie per raggiungere i vertici del wrestling: “Ha tutti gli strumenti per avere una carriera come quella di Goldberg, Steve Austin o Roman Reigns”, ha affermato Michaels. “È dotato come pochi altri”. Queste parole non sono da sottovalutare, considerando che provengono da una delle figure più rispettate e influenti nel mondo del wrestling.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
- Shawn Michaels: Bron Breakker Has The Tools To Have A Run Like Goldberg, Roman Reigns - Shawn michaels says Bron breakker is as gifted as they come. Chris Vannini of The Athletic spoke with Shawn michaels about Bron breakker’s rise in WWE michaels said that breakker has all the tools to ... yahoo
- Shawn Michaels: Bron Breakker Has All The Tools To Have A Run Like Goldberg, Steve Austin Or Roman Reigns - Shawn michaels sees big things in Bron breakker's future. fightful
- Bron Breakker reveals what it's really like working against Sami Zayn ahead of SummerSlam, his love for Shawn Michaels and how he was nearly called Rex Steiner - The 26-year-old, who has been impressing many wrestling fans of late, unsuccessfully challenged Zayn for his belt at Money in the Bank in July. dailymail.co.uk
Video Shawn MichaelsVideo Shawn Michaels