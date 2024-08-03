Shawn Michaels | Bron Breakker già superiore agli Steiner può fare una carriera alla Reigns o Austin

Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling

(Di sabato 3 agosto 2024) HBK paragonaa leggende come Goldberg e Steve, leggenda della WWE e attuale responsabile creativo di NXT, ha recentemente espresso parole di grande elogio per, una delle stelle emergenti del wrestling. In un’intervista esclusiva con Chris Vannini di The Athletic,ha condiviso le sue opinioni sul potenziale die sul suo percorso nella WWE. Il potenziale di una futura superstar Secondo HBK,possiede tutte le qualità necessarie per raggiungere i vertici del wrestling: “Ha tutti gli strumenti per avere unacome quella di Goldberg, Steveo Roman”, ha affermato. “È dotato come pochi altri”. Queste parole non sono da sottovalutare, considerando che provengono da una delle figure più rispettate e influenti nel mondo del wrestling.