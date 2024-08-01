GOFC 2024 to Be Held in Suzhou in November 2024 (Di giovedì 1 agosto 2024) Suzhou, China, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
The 2024 Global Optical Fiber and Cable Conference, or GOFC 2024, is scheduled to be co-hosted by the APC Association and Hengtong Group from November 6th to 8th at the Suzhou International Expo Center, Jiangsu province, China. Hengtong Group cordially invites you to join us to exchange insights into the latest industrial development, advance industry transformation, and drive technological innovation. Hengtong Group cordially invites you to this industry feast! GOFC2024 Suzhou • Suzhou International Expo Center Hall G, November 6-8 Under the theme "Intelligent Fibers Create Boundless Future", GOFC 2024 will cover industry trends and cutting-edge technologies in areas such as AI, computing power, optical fibers and cables, next generation optical communication, and optical devices.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
