Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 25 luglio 2024) LONDON, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/On International Women's Day 2024,announced the first five inspirational recipients of the $100,000bursary grant, and reopened nominations for theof theinitiative. The pioneering efforts and societal contributions of trailblazing, unsung women from around the world have once again been put forward, and with just one week left until the closing date for nominations,is thrilled to announce a showstoppingbefore the next selection stage for Thecommences including: Former Indian tennis champion and phenomenon, Sania Mirza, also joins thewomen as aambassador for The